Gas leak reported on W Kingscrest Circle and Northcrest Drive in Spring; drivers urged to avoid the area

HOUSTON – A gas leak was reported near a Spring neighborhood on Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

Constable deputies received a call about a strong smell of natural gas in the 24600 block of W Kingscrest Circle and Northcrest Drive.

Further investigation revealed a contractor cut into a gas line.

There is a heavy presence of law enforcement in the area.

Officials with a local fire department and CenterPoint are at the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.