1 dead after shooting at SW Houston apartment complex

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston
HOUSTON – A man has died after he was gunned down by another man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Police responded to the scene in the 3700 block of Hillcroft Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

The victim was about 40 years old and he was shot once by the suspect. He was then taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The suspect is still on the run. The names of those involved have not been released.

