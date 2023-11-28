60º
Join Insider

Local News

Warning for runners after woman reports attack by stranger in Houston Heights neighborhood

Tiffani Lupenski

Bill Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Houston, Crime, Houston Heights, Running, Heights
Pictured is a pair of running shoes. (Pixabay)

A 32-year-old woman was out for a morning run in her Houston Heights neighborhood Monday when a man in a white van approached her from behind and grabbed her shirt.

She says the man was attempting to pull her closer to him, but she was able to get away.

The incident happened in broad daylight, around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. The woman immediately filed a report with the Houston Police Department.

Attacks by strangers are statistically uncommon, but they’re not unheard of - which is why this incident has runners on alert.

On KPRC 2 News at 6, watch reporter Bill Barajas’ conversation with a Houston-area running group about the personal safety items they recommend people carry while out exercising.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Award-winning storyteller and investigative journalist, streaming expert, rabid Houston Texans fan, patron of all things cat.

email

Reporter, proud Houstonian, U of H alumni, and lover of all the hometown sport teams.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram