Warning for runners after woman reports attack by stranger in Houston Heights neighborhood

A 32-year-old woman was out for a morning run in her Houston Heights neighborhood Monday when a man in a white van approached her from behind and grabbed her shirt.

She says the man was attempting to pull her closer to him, but she was able to get away.

The incident happened in broad daylight, around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. The woman immediately filed a report with the Houston Police Department.

Attacks by strangers are statistically uncommon, but they’re not unheard of - which is why this incident has runners on alert.

On KPRC 2 News at 6, watch reporter Bill Barajas’ conversation with a Houston-area running group about the personal safety items they recommend people carry while out exercising.