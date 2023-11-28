Texas Supreme Court to hear arguments in case challenging abortion ban for medical emergencies

Attorney Molly Duane, center, stands with several of the plaintiffs in her case as she waits to speak to the media outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge heard testimony from women who say they were told they could not end their pregnancies in Texas even though their lives and health were in danger. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on Tuesday from litigators on behalf of 22 women who were denied abortions.

The hearing will focus on the decision of whether to block the state’s abortion ban - which would allow abortions to resume in cases of medical emergencies and fatal fetal diagnoses while litigation continues. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. KPRC 2 will livestream the event.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, was first filed by five women in March. Since then, more women have joined the lawsuit, bringing the total number of women who have filed to 22, including two doctors.

The lawsuit is asking the court to temporarily and permanently block Texas’ abortion bans due to uncertainty surrounding the meaning of the exceptions to the laws.

Molly Duane, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights that helped bring forth the lawsuit, said she believed it was the first time in decades that women who were denied abortions have testified in a court about a state’s abortion ban.

A decision to temporarily block the state’s abortion law was brought up in August, however, Attorney General Ken Paxton denied the order from taking effect.

Under the law in Texas, doctors who perform abortions risk life in prison and fines of up to $100,000. Opponents say that has left some women with providers who are unwilling to discuss terminating a pregnancy.

Although Texas’ ban narrowly allows exceptions when the patient’s life is in danger, opponents say the law is so vaguely worded that doctors remain afraid to perform abortions under those circumstances.

Sixteen states, including Texas, do not allow abortions when a fatal fetal anomaly is detected, while six states do not allow exceptions for the mother’s health, according to an analysis by KFF, a health research organization.

The Associated Press and the Texas Tribune contributed to this article.