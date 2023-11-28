‘If he killed her, she deserves justice’: Mother of suspect in wife’s murder questions allegations made against her son

HOUSTON – A Houston mother missing since May is believed to be dead because police believe her husband killed her after finding out about an affair.

It took nearly seven months for Marquise Glasper, 37, to be charged with murder, even though investigators spoke with him months ago and still haven’t found the body of his wife, 35-year-old Crystal Lynch.

“I lost my breath and my body went numb and tears began to fall,” Glasper’s biological mother Toisha Barnes told only KPRC 2 about receiving her son’s photo attached to an article about being wanted for murder. “It’s a feeling I just can’t explain ... I look at intentional murder as monsters. I just don’t want to see him to be that person.”

“Do you think your son could be capable of murder?” KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry asked her.

“You know, I am a NCIS, CSI girl. I think after watching all these shows, anybody is capable of anything. Do I want it to be true? I don’t want to think that he could have done this thing,” Barnes said.

Glasper is also charged with tampering with a human corpse and being a felon in possession of a weapon. According to court documents, he killed his wife a day after finding out she allegedly went on an intimate double date with another man.

“There are too many other places, too many other people, too many other things that are in this equation,” Barnes said. “They need to dig deeper. They need to make sure it’s an open and shut case because it is innocent until proven guilty.”

The couple didn’t know each other very long before getting married, Barnes said, and they had only been married for about a year.

“They had fallen in love quickly and nothing and nobody was going to stop them from getting married,” she said.

But after Lynch disappeared on May 6, charging documents reveal that detectives found a possible bullet projectile in the couple’s bedroom, blood in the couple’s Jeep, and blood on the bedroom floor.

Investigators wrote in court documents they believed a person would die without receiving immediate medical attention with blood loss as extensive as what they found during a search of the couple’s townhome in northwest Houston.

HPD said it appeared someone tried to clean up the crime scene.

“Without a body or knowing for sure that she’s dead, I just don’t feel like it’s right,” Barnes said.

But, she said she’s on “team justice” and believes that right is right and wrong is wrong, regardless of who did it. Whoever murdered Lynch, if that’s what happened, should be held responsible, she said.

“If he did do something to her, if he murdered her, if he killed her, she deserves justice,” she said.

KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice said investigative techniques and forensic sciences have evolved so it’s not uncommon to convict a defendant for murder without a body.

HPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lynch’s remains to come forward.

Glasper is being held on a $400,000 total bond.