16-year-old student shot during fight outside Northside High School in north Houston

HOUSTON – A teen has been hospitalized after being shot by another teenager outside Northside High School Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Fulton around 12:58 p.m.

Officers said a 16-year-old Northside High School student was shot in the arm during a fight with two other boys right outside the campus.

The injured teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots and spotted the three teens on the sidewalk. Officers attempted to stop two of the teens, but they took off running. Officers captured one of the teens who they say attends a nearby high school, but the third teen is still on the run.

The alleged weapon used was found nearby, according to police.

There is no ongoing threat to the public or students at nearby schools.

Houston Independent School District released the following statement regarding the incident:

“A student was injured in an incident involving a gun outside Northside High School this afternoon and is receiving treatment. Police are investigating the incident. The school was temporarily on lockdown. It is now in secure mode. Students and staff in the building are safe. Their safety and wellbeing is our top priority. We are making arrangements to have additional counselors at the school this afternoon. Marshall Middle School and Ketelsen Elementary School are also in secure mode this afternoon because of police activity in the area. Students and staff at those schools are safe.”