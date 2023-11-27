58º
Family of special needs inmate killed in Harris County Jail speaks as suspect’s murder trial begins

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

The family of inmate Fred Harris is holding a news conference as the murder trial for his death begins on Monday. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of inmate Fred Harris is holding a news conference as the murder trial for his death begins on Monday.

Harris had special needs and died in the jail in 2021. He was 19 years old and was allegedly stabbed and beaten by Michael Ownby in a holding cell.

Ownby is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Harris’ family is asking for conditions to improve at the jail.

