Man facing manslaughter charge after person shot, killed in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A man is charged with manslaughter after authorities in Chambers County said he shot and killed a person in the town of Cove.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday to the 4400 block of Wood Duck Lane in Cove in reference to a deceased person.

When deputies arrived, they suspected foul play was involved and called detectives to the scene. Detectives determined a suspect, identified as Devin Stanley, had shot and killed a person. After interviewing witnesses, they determined Stanley “recklessly” shot and killed the victim.

Stanley was arrested and booked in to the Chambers County Jail on a charge of manslaughter.

The victim, who has not been identified, was sent for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said the case is still active and charges could be upgraded pending further investigation.