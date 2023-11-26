Vice President Kamala Harris expected in Houston Monday to participate in Congressional Hispanic Caucus event

HOUSTON – Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are expected to be in Houston Monday as the Vice President will take part in a Congressional Hispanic Caucus event.

The Vice President is scheduled to take part in a moderated conversation with Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairwoman Nanette Diaz Barragan, U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo as part of the Caucus’s “On the Road” event series.

“During the 118th Congress, the CHC’s ‘On the Road’ initiative has served as a platform for CHC’s Members to connect with Latino communities across the country and inform them about the tools and resources the Biden-Harris Administration as well as the CHC have made available for their success,” a news release from the Office of Mayor Sylvester Turner read.

Mayor Turner is also expected to make remarks Monday afternoon as the Vice President participates in the discussion.