Houston teen shot in stomach, taken to hospital

HOUSTON – A teenager was taken to the hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach from a shooting on Sunday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to a southwest Houston gas station in the 7200 block of Bissonnet Street around 4 a.m. regarding a shooting.

Once police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy, who had been shot. His name was not released.

The shooting did not happen at the gas station. The teen arrived at the station after the incident.

He later called his parent and authorities. He was taken to the hospital and had surgery. The teen is in stable condition and expected to be OK.

Detectives are still investigating this shooting.