Management at NW Houston condominiums unreachable after raw sewage floods family home for months

HOUSTON – A Northwest Houston family says the apartment home they’ve been living in for several months has been flooded with raw sewage for days.

What they say is making matters even worse, is the rude and unresponsive attitude from property management.

“We got kids, we got infants that stay here, a total of five, the youngest to be two months,” said Darryl Hall.

Most families spent Thanksgiving with loved ones gathered around a warm meal, but Hall said their home at Asbury Park Condominiums he shares with his girlfriend and kids was filled with other people’s food, that had already been digested -- raw sewage.

“This is toilet water, sewer, and it floods out each one of these rooms,” Hall said.

Hall says the filthy water comes up through the toilet and bathtub.

“We use (a vacuum) to suck the water, and basically get the water up,” he added.

But the family says the small vacuum is no match for the constant overflowing.

“This been going on for like the past four days. It’s been on and off on and off, but it never got this bad,” Hall said.

They say their calls to property management have been ignored. So, KPRC 2′s Deven Clarke tried calling.

Deven: Is this the leasing office or the manager for Asbury Park?

Representative: Yes, we have units there how can I help you?

Deven: There’s sewage backing up, raw sewerage backing up in her bathtub.

Representative: Give me your supervisor’s number, give me your supervisor’s number. What’s your supervisor’s number real quick?

Deven: Who me?

Representative: Yea what’s your supervisor’s number?

Deven: My supervisor?

Representative: Correct.

Deven: I’m a reporter with channel 2.

Representative: OK, and what’s your supervisor’s name?

Clarke tried giving her the number, hoping she’d call the station, but she didn’t seem interested in taking down the number as she hung up on him.

Hall says he and his family can relate.

“Every time I call the office lady she hangs up, she got an attitude,” Kelly said.

The family says they feel forced into this situation because they don’t have the means to move again so soon. We want to remind anyone dealing with a similar situation to call 311 and the Houston Health Department and keep a log of your calls.

Lone Star Legal Aid provides free services to renters in need. You can call them at (713) 652-0077 or visit LoneStarLegal.org.