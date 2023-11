HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot and found lying on a street in Third Ward in Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Rosalie Street around 8:02 a.m.

The man was found lying in the street surrounded by blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had a gunshot wound in the head.

Police have not identified the victim.

This case is being investigated as a homicide.