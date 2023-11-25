58º
Man found dead with ‘possible gunshot wound’ inside vehicle in NW Harris County; 2nd man in critical condition

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston
Police lights (WDIV)

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was found dead and another was rushed to the hospital following a possible shooting in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened in the 6800 block of Trail Valley Way shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Gonzalez said deputies discovered a man with “possible gunshot wounds” inside a vehicle. He was pronounced at the scene.

A second man was found wounded in close proximity.

That man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said the suspected shooter or shooters fled the scene before they arrived.

Investigators are en route to the scene at this time.

