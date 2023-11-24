Black Friday 2023: See Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohls, Home Depot, Macy’s store hours

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Shoppers are silhouetted as they walk toward a Best Buy store after doors opened at 5 a.m., Nov. 26, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Best Buy Co. posted stronger-than-expected profits, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, but reported a drop in revenue for the fiscal third quarter as shoppers continue to pull back on buying gadgets in an uncertain economy. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

Black Friday is almost upon us when retailers kick off the holiday season with offers meant to get customers in the shopping mood.

The term “Black Friday” in relation to shopping the day after Thanksgiving is most often traced to Philadelphia where police had to deal with large crowds who thronged the streets of the city before the annual Army-Navy game and to take advantage of sales. According to the Dec. 18, 1961, issue of Public Relations News, a newsletter, it became customary for police to refer to post-Thanksgiving shopping as Black Friday and Black Saturday because of the headaches they created.

Retailers began taking ownership of the term in the late 1980s as the opening bell for the holidays. Of course, Black Friday has morphed more accurately into a month of offers that begin in October, when Halloween jack-o’-lanterns are still flickering.

A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target, reopen early Friday as the holiday shopping season begins in earnest.

Here are the store hours on Black Friday for some prominent national chains.

Walmart Black Friday hours

Walmart will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target Black Friday hours

Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Home Depot Black Friday hours

Home Depot will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s Black Friday hours

Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy Black Friday hours

Best Buy will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s Black Friday hours

Macy’s will open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

TJ Maxx Black Friday hours

Most TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores are scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

Kohls Black Friday hours

Kohls will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

PetSmart Black Friday hours

PetSmart will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.