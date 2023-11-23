Pearland has a Special Election coming up in December: Here is what voters can expect

PEARLAND, Texas – Voters in Pearland have some big decisions to make in the city’s upcoming Special Election in December.

The 2023 Special Election will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9. Each member elected for the following positions will serve for the remainder of the term:

Councilmember Position No. 3, term ends May 2026

Councilmember Position No. 6, term ends May 2025

According to the city’s website, all positions on the City Council are at-large and can be held by any qualified candidate.

Here are the 2023 candidate filings in ballot order:

COUNCILMEMBER POSITION NO. 3

Mona Chavarria

COUNCILMEMBER POSITION NO. 6

Diana Antezana

Chad Thumann

Veronica Kreuder Longoria

Early voting will be held in the following locations:

Pearland East - Tom Reid Library, 3522 Liberty Dr.

Pearland West - West Pearland Community Center, 2150 Countryplace Pkwy

Shadow Creek - West Pearland Library, 11801 Shadow Creek Pkwy

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting on the following days:

Monday, Nov. 27 – Saturday, Dec. 2

Monday, Dec. 4 – Tuesday, Dec. 5

Election Day

Pearland residents looking to vote on Election Day can go to the following locations from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.:

Pearland East - Tom Reid Library, 3522 Liberty Dr.

Pearland West - West Pearland Community Center, 2150 Countryplace Pkwy

Shadow Creek - West Pearland Library, 11801 Shadow Creek Pkwy

