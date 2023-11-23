Horse found shot in head, dumped up on side of road in Waller County

Horse found shot in head, dumped on side of road in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who shot a horse in the head and dumped the animal on the side of the road.

Deputies said someone reported seeing a dead horse on Jones Road, just south of Whitt Loggins Road, at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, the horse had been shot in the head and had its legs tied with a rope. You can see the images, which may be graphic to some, by clicking here.

The Waller County SO’s Livestock Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 979-826-8282 and choose option 1. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 979-826-8266.