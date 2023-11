A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after she was pinned underneath a vehicle near the River Oaks area.

The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a woman being trapped under a sedan in a parking lot on Weslayan Street and Richmond around 4 a.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly stabilize the sedan before lifting the vehicle and pulling the woman from underneath.

It’s not clear how she got under the vehicle, but she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.