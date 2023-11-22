55º
University of Houston reports student diagnosed with tuberculosis, receiving treatment

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

T.J. Parker, Reporter

HOUSTON – A University of Houston student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, the university announced on Tuesday.

The City of Houston Health Department informed the university that one of their students has this illness. The student is getting treated off campus and is no longer a health risk at the university.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that spreads through the air.

UH stated it is generally only transmitted to people who have prolonged close contact with someone with infectious tuberculosis. It said casual contact generally does not lead to infection.

UH students and staff received an email about the situation. There are no other people at the university that have symptoms of tuberculosis.

“The University is following the protocols outlined by the Houston Health Department for handling a TB case. We trust the expertise and guidance of HHD as we take appropriate precautions to ensure the public health of our community. HHD is conducting a contact investigation to identify, test and treat individuals who may have been exposed,” UH stated in a release.

If the university wants you to be tested for tuberculosis, then it will send you a separate letter with testing information. Those who do not receive a second letter were not exposed.

Health department officials will also hold two presentations at UH to inform the community about this illness. The dates can be found below.

Nov. 28

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Student Center South Space City Room

Nov. 29

When: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Student Center South Space City Room

