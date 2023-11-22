HOUSTON – Pastor Justin Gingrich’s weekly trip to Life Storage off TC Jester Boulevard, looked different on Sunday. He noticed his parking spot was empty with nothing but locks left behind.

“My first reaction was, ‘Did I pull up in the right spot?’ Maybe I’m just in the wrong spot, I’m tired,’ and then after that, I thought maybe the storage unit moved it and didn’t tell me but when I got out and saw the locks on the ground, that’s when I realized what had happened,” said Gingrich.

Restore Church of Houston leases from the YMCA. The church keeps its trailer parked at Life Storage. Detectives said thieves drove off with the trailer on Nov.16. Gingrich said the trailer was filled with equipment for the service and children’s ministry.

Thieves steal church trailer with $20k worth of equipment inside from storage unit (KPRC 2)

“Everything our church had owned was inside of that trailer. Our children’s ministry supplies and equipment, all of our worship equipment, our AV cameras, our live streaming, our soundboards,” Gingrich said.

He said the equipment was valued at more than $20,000.

Gingrich notified the police. Investigators said the theft was captured on surveillance cameras. Gingrich shared a picture that is not the actual trailer but is the exact make and model. The trailer is a 2018 Amer Cargo with license plate 628143J.

“Our people have really poured their hearts and souls into this church to make it work, so losing that for them is challenging,” said Gingrich.

Gingrich said he forgives whoever stole the trailer.

“I hope they know that they are forgiven and loved. And I hope they also know that God wants their good,” said Gingrich.

Just like the name of the church, Gingrich said that they are restoring equipment and working to restore grace.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Houston Police Department. Those wanting to donate to the church can do so at Give | Restore Houston.