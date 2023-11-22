Man charged with wife’s murder after she’s been missing for 6 months; suspect on the run

Officers are looking for a man, who was charged with the murder of his missing wife, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police announced on Wednesday, Marquise Rochard Glasper, 37, is accused of killing his wife at their apartment in the 7700 block of West Gulf Bank Road in northwest Houston.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence - human corpse. Lynch’s body has still not been found.

On May 7, Lynch was reported missing. She was last seen the previous day with her husband at their apartment.

Crystal Lynch age 34 was last seen in the 7700 Blk of West Gulf Bank Rd in Houston on 5/6/23. @houstonpolice is seeking the public's help in locating Ms. Lynch. Any info regarding her whereabouts, call 832 394-1840 & refer to case # 645355-23. #LetsBringThemHome #crystallynch pic.twitter.com/1RKcjAInSR — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) May 15, 2023

Officers said a witness told investigators Glasper found out Lynch had an affair with another man. He had allegedly previously said he would harm her if he learned about her having an affair.

Authorities later searched Lynch’s vehicle, and they found blood in several areas. Officers also searched the apartment and said it looked like someone tried to clean up a crime scene.

If you know where Glasper is or where Lynch’s remains are, you should call police at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.