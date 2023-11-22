Man charged with capital murder for fatally shooting 17-year-old near SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old near a SW Houston apartment complex in September 2022.

Eric Daniel Tizol, 18, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Issac Lowe, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

On Sept. 3, 2022, officers with HPD responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Main Street, near 610 South Loop.

Investigators learned that Lowe was taken to the hospital via private vehicle. He later died.

Days after the shooting occurred, police identified a possible vehicle of interest, a black Jeep SUV with paper tags, through surveillance video obtained. Further investigation identified Tizol as the suspect, according to police.

Tizol was taken into custody on Monday for possession of a handgun. He was charged in connection with the shooting.

However, officials believe more suspects may be involved.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.