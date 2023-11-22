Have you seen Jaylynn and Jordyn? Police searching for 2 6-year-old girls reportedly taken by family friend near Austin

The children are Jaylynn Webber-Daniels, age 6 and Jordyn Webber-Daniels, age 6. They are last known to be with Kylei Ashlyn Glasgow, age 20,

Authorities in Kyle, Texas are searching for two girls who were allegedly taken by a family friend, Tuesday night.

Jaylynn Webber-Daniels and Jordyn Webber-Daniels, both 6, were last seen in the Plum Creek neighborhood at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said both Jaylynn and Jordan were taken by the family friend, Kylei Ashlynn Glasgow, 20.

Glasgow reportedly left her credit cards and cell phone at her home and has no way of reaching the girls’ mother.

Police said Glasgow is reportedly driving a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate number 9DV2390.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.