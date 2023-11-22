51º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Have you seen Jaylynn and Jordyn? Police searching for 2 6-year-old girls reportedly taken by family friend near Austin

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Amber Alert, Kyle. Texas
The children are Jaylynn Webber-Daniels, age 6 and Jordyn Webber-Daniels, age 6. They are last known to be with Kylei Ashlyn Glasgow, age 20, (Kyle Police Department)

Authorities in Kyle, Texas are searching for two girls who were allegedly taken by a family friend, Tuesday night.

Jaylynn Webber-Daniels and Jordyn Webber-Daniels, both 6, were last seen in the Plum Creek neighborhood at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said both Jaylynn and Jordan were taken by the family friend, Kylei Ashlynn Glasgow, 20.

Glasgow reportedly left her credit cards and cell phone at her home and has no way of reaching the girls’ mother.

Police said Glasgow is reportedly driving a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate number 9DV2390.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email