8 people shot in 4 separate shootings overnight across the city of Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating four different shootings that left eight people injured across the city of Houston overnight.

According to police, the first shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. from an apartment complex along Greens Parkway in Houston’s Greenspoint.

When police arrived, they said they found a victim with a gunshot wound. Police believe the shooting was a result of an altercation involving a large group of young adults from a block away.

As officers reviewed surveillance video of the scene, they were notified of two additional victims who had also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

In southwest Houston, police said they responded to reports of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway near Clarewood Drive.

Two of the victims who were shot said they were in the parking lot at Plaza de las Americas when six men approached their car.

The victims told police that they drove off and when they did, one of the six men opened fire on the vehicle, striking both occupants. Both victims are expected to survive.

A third shooting took place inside of a club in Kashmere Gardens. One guy and four women were reportedly out at a club on Cavalcade Street.

One of the women said a man who was inside of the venue inappropriately touched her.

Tensions escalated, but according to police, the party continued. As the group was leaving, someone with a gun approached the vehicle of five and opened fire. The man was struck in the groin, the woman was shot in the lower leg. Both are expected to survive.

Additionally, police said another shooting happened near a Mexican restaurant in the East End at around 2:30 a.m. The victim in that shooting was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.