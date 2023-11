A portion of U.S. 59 was closed on Tuesday due to a crash.

HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash has shut down multiple northbound lanes on US 59 at Fondren Road, according to Houston TranStar.

The crash was reported at 9:32 a.m. and involved five vehicles.

The causes of the crash is unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic delays are expected as crews work to clear the area.