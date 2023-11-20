Man arrested, charged for stealing packages, personal identification from several Montgomery residents

MONTGOMERY, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged with stealing packages from several residences in Montgomery, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct District 5 deputies.

On Nov. 14, at around 6:30 p.m., deputies received multiple calls about packages being stolen from the doorsteps of residences near the 18000 block of Crescent Trails Circle.

Deputies said when they arrived in the area, they immediately began reviewing surveillance videos in the neighborhood and identified that the suspect was driving a white Jeep Renegade.

Authorities continued to search the area and located a vehicle matching the same make and model at a nearby gas station.

Once deputies made contact with the driver, who was reportedly identified as 44-year-old Peter Collins-Delutis of Cleveland, Texas, they found multiple packages with address labels from where the victims lived. A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in over 100 personal identifying documents belonging to various individuals being found, investigators said.

“District 5 Detectives have identified multiple victims and are continuing to attempt to identify any other potential victims,” a news release from the department said.

Collins-Delutis was placed in custody for multiple felonies for theft, fraudulent possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, as well as pre-existing felony warrant. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $145,000 bond.