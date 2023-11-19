Rosalynn Carter, wife of President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady, dies at 96

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

PLAINS, Georgia – The Carter Center announced that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has died at the age of 96.

According to the Carter Center, she died at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia. The center said she died peacefully, with family by her side.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Rosalynn Carter was married to Jimmy Carter for 77 years. She is survived by her children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A grandson died in 2015.

“Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” said Chip Carter. “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”