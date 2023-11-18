Vehicle crashes into KFC restaurant during high-speed chase; authorities searching for suspect who fled

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have one suspect detained and are searching for another who fled following a high-speed chase in northwest Harris County Friday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, there is a heavy police presence in the 8900 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway West and Fallbrook Drive.

“Constable Deputies are assisting the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office in the search of a suspect that fled on foot after a high speed pursuit,” the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

A photo from the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office shows a vehicle which had gone into a KFC restaurant at the location.

The constable’s office said one suspect has been detained and they are looking for another one, described as wearing a tan hoodie, who fled.

“Please avoid the area,” the constable’s office said.