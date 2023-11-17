Rosalynn Carter, former US first lady, enters hospice care at home with husband Jimmy Carter

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters. Rosalynn Carter turns 96 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 and is celebrating at home in Plains, Ga., with her family, including former President Jimmy Carter. Her plan includes eating cupcakes and peanut butter ice cream, then releasing butterflies in her garden -- with friends doing the same around the Carters' hometown. (AP Photo/File)

The former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her home, the Carter Center announced Friday afternoon.

In May, 96-year-old Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia. She will be joining her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving hospice care at their home since earlier this year.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” the Carter Center wrote in a statement.

Married 77 years, the Carters are the longest-married first couple in U.S. history.

The Carters often described themselves as “full partners” throughout his political career and their long public life that followed. Rosalynn Carter campaigned vigorously for her husband in his bids for Georgia governor and the presidency. She used her platform to prioritize mental health awareness, working to address the stigma attached to the condition.

After their White House years, Rosalynn Carter continued her mental health advocacy at The Carter Center, and she traveled extensively with her husband as part of their work promoting democracy globally and fighting disease in the developing world.