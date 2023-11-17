Man dies after being shot in Galveston; authorities search for vehicle of interest

GALVESTON, Texas – Authorities in Galveston are searching for a vehicle of interest after a man was shot and died on Friday.

According to the Galveston Police Department, they were called to the 1200 block of 26th Street at approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man down in the street. Police said the man had received a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where he was pronounced dead.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, police have not identified a suspect but are searching for a vehicle of interest which was reported in the area at the time of the shooting. Police released a photo of the vehicle in question, described as a light-colored minivan.

The Galveston Police Department asks anyone with any information to call them at 409-765-3628 or the non-emergency number at 409-765-3702. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477, or by emailing detectives at investigations@galvestontx.gov.