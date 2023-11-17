Instructions for parental access to children’s records at Memorial Hermann to be clearer after state investigation

HOUSTON – A resolution has been reached in a state investigation of Memorial Hermann Hospital Systems over parental access to children’s medical records.

The Texas Attorney General’s office began investigating the hospital system more than a year ago after receiving complaints about the hospital’s policy that parents couldn’t access the records once a child turned 13.

In a statement Thursday, the AG’s office said the investigation found the hospital system’s own technological limitations caused the problem, but the website suggested state law blocked Memorial Hermann from providing access to the records.

Under the settlement agreement, Memorial Hermann will have to provide clearer instructions on how parents can obtain these records until a new digital program gives parents full access, the AG’s office said.

“This settlement represents the major progress my office has made to ensure parents’ rights are protected in an era where medical decision-making has become painfully politically charged,” Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote in a statement.

“Our health system’s policies are in compliance with both state and federal laws. While parents and legal guardians have always been able to access medical records for minors under the age of 18, additional instructions will be added to our EverydayWell patient portal log-in page and to our website to help ensure patients and their families understand how to access medical records. The system’s decision to transition to a new electronic medical record, announced in September 2022, was unrelated to this investigation,” Memorial Hermann wrote in a statement.