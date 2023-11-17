Houston clinic owner, Atlanta doctor sentenced in $5 million pill mill scheme

HOUSTON – A Houston clinic owner and a doctor in Atlanta, GA have been sentenced for their roles in a $5 million pill mill scheme, the United States Department of Justice announced.

Jonathan Rosenfield, M.D., 40, of Atlanta, and Elmer Taylor, 44, of Houston, were sentenced to 10 and 12 years in prison, respectively. The sentence comes following the two’s guilty pleas to conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances.

According to court documents, Rosenfield owned, operated, and was a physician at the two Sunnyside Medical pill-mill clinics, which did business as Sunnyside Wellness, and Elmer Taylor co-owned and co-operated the clinics.

Rosenfield, Taylor, and their co-conspirators issued prescriptions for opioids, including approximately 752,000 pills of oxycodone and 419,000 pills of hydrocodone, under Rosenfield’s name, outside the usual course of professional practice, and not for a legitimate medical purpose. The prescriptions often were issued to individuals paid by drug dealers to pose as patients, and the pills ultimately were diverted to the illegal market. From May 2018 to August 2019, the Sunnyside Medical clinics grossed approximately $5,478,000 from the sale of these prescription drugs.

Co-defendants Sokari “Momma” Bobmanuel and Alantha Stewart had already been sentenced to 14 years and 10 years in prison, respectively, for their roles in the scheme.