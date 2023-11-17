Ask 2: " Is it illegal to park an 18-wheeler in unincorporated Harris County residential streets?”

Answer: It is illegal only if a sign is posted. If there is a sign and you proceed to park, you could pay a hefty price. Law Enforcement Liaison, Katie Alexander shared her perspective on the topic.

“For the most part if you are parking in a residential neighborhood, you are looking at being towed if there is a sign posted not to mention the HOA violations,” explained Alexander.

