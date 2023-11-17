2 injured, including firefighter, when gas line rupture sparks house fire in Montrose area

HOUSTON – Two people were injured, including a firefighter, during a fire at a home in the Montrose area Friday.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on Kipling and Black Hazard Street around 7 a.m.

HFD said a piece of heavy equipment hit a gas line, which started a fire.

Firefighters were able to respond quickly and put the fire out.

The worker who was operating the heavy equipment was injured alongside an HFD firefighter. The equipment worker was transported to the hospital with burns while the firefighter was checked out on the scene and released.