‘The last thing he gave me’: Mother of Uvalde school shooting victim begs for return of son’s belongings after burglary

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The mother of a victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde is asking for help to find some irreplaceable items that belonged to her son which were stolen after thieves broke into her vehicle in San Antonio.

KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, reports Felicha Martinez, mom to Xavier Lopez, had her vehicle broken into while she was attending a concert at a dancehall in San Antonio.

Martinez made several posts online pleading for help to get the items stolen from her back, which included her son’s fidget spinner.

Martinez told KSAT that the fidget spinner was given to her on the morning of May 24, 2022, by Xavier, who said he would get it from her later that day.

“So that’s the last thing he touched. That was the last thing he gave me,” Martinez said.

She included a picture of a similar fidget spinner but explained that her son’s had more colors on it, and she didn’t take a photo of it because “I didn’t think I needed to.”

Martinez said her blue tote bag was taken out of her truck with her purse inside. She said besides the spinner, she also had items memorializing the 21 lives taken at Robb Elementary.

Martinez is begging whoever took her belongings to return her son’s things and the other items associated with the 21 lives.

“Please, if anybody sees any of these items, just please return them,” Martinez said.

KSAT spoke with Martinez as she sat at Xavier’s gravesite.

“I’m sitting here apologizing to him again because I feel like I know it had nothing to do with me, but I lost him, and I lost the one thing he gave me. Well, I didn’t lose it. It was taken,” she said through tears.