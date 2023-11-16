Houston drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking $375K worth of meth, heroin

HOUSTON – A 33-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute nearly 4,000 grams of methamphetamine and heroin, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Jorge Delgado-Santacruz pleaded guilty Nov. 29, 2022.

A judge ordered Delgado-Santacruz’s prison term to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court heard additional testimony about the impact meth and heroin has had on the community and noted the sentence was appropriate to deter this kind of activity.

The investigation began in November 2020 when authorities reportedly learned Delgado-Santacruz was trafficking both meth and heroin in the Houston area.

Law enforcement set up numerous controlled drug buys. Investigators said Delgado-Santacruz would negotiate the sale price of the substances and then direct others to deliver the narcotics.

According to authorities, Delgado-Santacruz was ultimately held accountable for the distribution of 892 grams of meth and 3,059.357 grams of heroin from Dec. 9, 2020, to Jan. 18, 2022. The total street value of all the drugs attributable to him is estimated at $375,000.

Delgado-Santacruz has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Houston Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stuart A. Burns prosecuted the case.