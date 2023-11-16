60º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Death penalty reinstated for convicted Sunnyside murderer

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sunnyside, Daryl Wheatfall, Crime, Houston

HOUSTON – A death sentence has been reinstated for a man who brutally murdered a couple in Sunnyside.

It took three days of deliberations for a jury to sentence Daryl Wheatfall to death again. The verdict came down Wednesday.

Wheatfall murdered James Fitzgerald and his wife LB in their home over a $50 debt back in 1990.

The second punishment trial followed a Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruling in 2015 that found that Wheatfall’s case was among many several so-called “Penry Cases” where judges gave flawed jury instructions that prohibited jurors in capital murder trials from considering mitigating evidence.

“These are very difficult cases, they take a real emotional toll on everyone and I want to give our condolences again to the remaining and living family members of the Fitzgerald family,” Kim Ogg said to KPRC 2 after the verdict came down Wednesday.

The judge says an execution date will be announced in the future.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email