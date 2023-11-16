Death penalty reinstated for convicted Sunnyside murderer

HOUSTON – A death sentence has been reinstated for a man who brutally murdered a couple in Sunnyside.

It took three days of deliberations for a jury to sentence Daryl Wheatfall to death again. The verdict came down Wednesday.

Wheatfall murdered James Fitzgerald and his wife LB in their home over a $50 debt back in 1990.

The second punishment trial followed a Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruling in 2015 that found that Wheatfall’s case was among many several so-called “Penry Cases” where judges gave flawed jury instructions that prohibited jurors in capital murder trials from considering mitigating evidence.

“These are very difficult cases, they take a real emotional toll on everyone and I want to give our condolences again to the remaining and living family members of the Fitzgerald family,” Kim Ogg said to KPRC 2 after the verdict came down Wednesday.

The judge says an execution date will be announced in the future.