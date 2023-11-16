14-year-old shows up at HFD fire station after accidentally shooting himself

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teen showed up at a Houston Fire Department station with a gunshot wound Thursday, officials said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department received reports about the shooting at around 9:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a 14-year-old showed up at HFD Station 67, located at 1616 West Little York Rd. in north Houston, shortly after 9 a.m. Police said the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Officers believe the teen may have been cleaning or playing with the gun when the shooting happened. He was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police have not said where the teen was shot. Investigators have not said how the teen arrived at the fire station.