Local News

Parents voice concerns about HISD TEA takeover at Texas Capitol

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: HISD Takeover, HISD, Houston
The TEA announced its intention to take over the Houston Independent School District as of June 1st. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Parents and other Houston Independent School District community members are voicing their concerns about the TEA takeover of the district during the Texas State Board of Education meeting in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.

More than 60 parents and other people are going to the meeting to speak during public comment because they believe the takeover is “significantly harming schoolchildren,” according to Houston Community Voices for the Public Education.

Houston CVPE is an organization that advocates for strong public schools. It said Education Commissioner Mike Morath has still not met with those who did not approve of the takeover.

“Today, we come to the SBOE to speak for ourselves. Parents and teachers will explain how the state takeover harms children’s learning and is disproportionately targeting Black and Brown communities,” Houston CVPE said.

