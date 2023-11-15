‘She’s a strong lady’: Grandmother fighting for her life after being struck by hit-and-run driver in north Houston

A north Houston grandmother is fighting for her life after being involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Family members told KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas that Rosie Valentin, 71, was walking near the intersection of Jensen and Laura Koppe when she was struck by a pickup truck on Saturday evening.

“He came around the corner and he hit her,” said Valentin’s granddaughter, Christina Flores.

Flores said Valentin was dragged across several lanes of traffic before the driver of the pickup pulled over.

Surveillance cameras nearby captured the moment on video.

“He gets off his car, he goes around, and he sees that he hit a person,” Flores said.

The driver of the pickup can then be seen getting back in his truck and driving off, leaving Valentin badly injured on the side of the road.

“She’s a strong lady, man, but she got a lot of injuries,” said Flores. “She had her foot partially amputated, her bones and nerves in her elbow were ruptured, her wrists were broken, her right knee was broken, she had her clavicle broken, her ribs broken, her spine broken.”

Flores said Valentin remains at Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Her family is hopeful she will survive and asking anyone with information to come forward and call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.