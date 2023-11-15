Police discover parents dead from apparent murder-suicide after 8-year-old wasn’t picked up from school

HOUSTON – A gruesome murder-suicide scene was discovered by the Houston Independent School District Police Department after a child was left at school.

According to HISD police, the incident took place around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the 7600 block of Bankside Drive.

A child was reportedly not picked up after school which prompted the HISD PD to go to the parents’ home. When officers arrived at the residence, they said they saw something that led them to believe that circumstances inside the house were dangerous.

After officers made entry into the house, they said they found an adult female with apparent blunt trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene. They then reported finding an adult male who appeared to be dead from self-hanging.

HISD and HPD officers believe this was a murder-suicide situation.

As of now, the 8-year-old child is with HISD officers.

HPD’s homicide department is investigating.