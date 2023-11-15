Man suffers burns after 18-wheeler catches fire on US 59, several lanes closed

HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler caught on fire on Wednesday on U.S. 59 and is causing a traffic jam, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to U.S. 59 southbound at Bellaire Boulevard after the vehicle caught on fire and caused a lot of smoke.

The driver suffered burns on his arm while trying to get things out of the vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The fire has been contained. Drivers should avoid the area.

Three lanes and the right shoulder are closed due to the incident.