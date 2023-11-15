73º
Man suffers burns after 18-wheeler catches fire on US 59, several lanes closed

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Traffic, Fire, Houston
HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler caught on fire on Wednesday on U.S. 59 and is causing a traffic jam, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to U.S. 59 southbound at Bellaire Boulevard after the vehicle caught on fire and caused a lot of smoke.

The driver suffered burns on his arm while trying to get things out of the vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The fire has been contained. Drivers should avoid the area.

Three lanes and the right shoulder are closed due to the incident.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

