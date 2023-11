A hazmat spill has led to some lanes on West Road near West Sam Houston Parkway North to be closed on Wednesday in northwest Houston, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A hazmat spill has led to some lanes on West Road near West Sam Houston Parkway North to be closed on Wednesday in northwest Houston, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

The northbound lanes on West Road are closed near the entrance for the highway.

Officers were dispatched to the situation around 1:40 p.m. No other information about the incident was released.

Drivers should steer clear of the area and find a different route.