Authorities are looking for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar

Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing near Dallas since Tuesday morning.

Ian Aguilar was last seen on Oakdale Street in Wilmer. He is measured four feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are searching for the suspect, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, who they believe allegedly took Ian.

Aguilar-Cano was last seen driving a Tan-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate number KVZ-1194.

Anyone with information can call Wilmer PD at 972-441-6565.