3 Yates HS students stabbed after argument at bus stop near UH-Main campus

HOUSTON – Three students from Yates High School were stabbed following an argument at a bus stop near the University of Houston Tuesday evening, officials with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 3700 block of Scott Street between UH-Main and Texas Southern University shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials said the three students were involved in an argument with a man. During the argument, police said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed

They were taken to area hospitals. All three students are expected to survive, according to police.

Police said it is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Officials with METRO PD and Houston PD are investigating at this time.