Recognize them? Webster PD looking for 5 suspects accused of assaulting Main Event employee

Webster Police are seeking info on 5 individuals who allegedly assaulted an employee at Main Event Entertainment

WEBSTER, Texas – Authorities with Webster Police Department need help finding five men accused of assaulting an employee at a Main Event Entertainment location.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue near NASA Bypass on Nov. 5.

It’s unclear what led to the assault. However, police said the employee suffered a concussion and a fractured jaw.

All five suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. It is believed they fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Photos provided by Webster PD show the following suspects:

Suspect 1 - White shirt, white bandana, black or blue jeans with brown shoes

Suspect 2 - White shirt, black or blue jeans, curly hair, white shoes

Suspect 3 - Red/black shirt with red/white stripes, beige cowboy hat, blue jeans and brown shoes

Suspect 4 - Dreadlocks, blue zipper hoodie, light blue jeans, brown shoes

Suspect 5 - Curly hair, gray shirt, dark blue or black jeans, white shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Detective Bassett with Webster PD at 281-316-4178.