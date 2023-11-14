65º
Join Insider

Local News

Recognize them? Webster PD looking for 5 suspects accused of assaulting Main Event employee

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Webster PD, Crime, Harris County
Webster Police are seeking info on 5 individuals who allegedly assaulted an employee at Main Event Entertainment (Webster Police Department)

WEBSTER, Texas – Authorities with Webster Police Department need help finding five men accused of assaulting an employee at a Main Event Entertainment location.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue near NASA Bypass on Nov. 5.

It’s unclear what led to the assault. However, police said the employee suffered a concussion and a fractured jaw.

All five suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. It is believed they fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Photos provided by Webster PD show the following suspects:

  • Suspect 1 - White shirt, white bandana, black or blue jeans with brown shoes
  • Suspect 2 - White shirt, black or blue jeans, curly hair, white shoes
  • Suspect 3 - Red/black shirt with red/white stripes, beige cowboy hat, blue jeans and brown shoes
  • Suspect 4 - Dreadlocks, blue zipper hoodie, light blue jeans, brown shoes
  • Suspect 5 - Curly hair, gray shirt, dark blue or black jeans, white shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Detective Bassett with Webster PD at 281-316-4178.

The Webster Police Department needs your help identifying five individuals who are believed to have been involved or...

Posted by City of Webster, Texas - Government on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email