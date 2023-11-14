59º
Man allegedly shot his sister, her boyfriend in Cypress

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

CYPRESS, Texas – A woman and her boyfriend are now in the hospital after authorities said her brother shot them both Tuesday morning.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office, the shooting took place in the 14200 block of Galvani Drive.

The woman’s father told deputies that his son had shot his daughter in the hand and her boyfriend in the stomach.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly took off following the shooting. Cy-Fair EMS is on the scene.

