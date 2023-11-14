Diabetes awareness: Houston woman’s fight against the disease that took her son

HOUSTON – Approximately 37.3 million people, or about 11% of the U.S. population, have diabetes while an additional 96 million have prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, it’s alarming that roughly 23% of adults with diabetes remain undiagnosed. This means they might not even be aware that they have the disease.

“Even with type two diabetes, sometimes people are not symptomatic until blood sugar levels are very high,” explained Registered Dietitian Alison Massey.

While some symptoms of diabetes, like high blood sugar levels, are more apparent, others are subtler. For instance, vision changes can be an early indication of the disease. High blood sugar levels can damage the tiny blood vessels in your eyes, leading to vision problems. Mood changes can also occur due to fluctuating blood sugar levels. Additionally, symptoms such as severe thirst and sudden weight loss may signal type-one diabetes.

“Within the first 16 years, in a very short period, I lost my eyesight, I had a heart attack and I lost my kidneys,” said type 1 diabetes patient, Marjorie Hunter. “In the 70s, I thought in 20 years we should have a cure. Well, 20 years came and passed. When my son was born 25 years ago, I thought, surely in his lifetime there is going to be a cure.”

Unfortunately, there never was. Marjorie’s son died a couple of months ago.

“He was diabetic. You don’t get a vacation from it,” Hunter said. “He died at age 25, but he was a hero in my eyes because every day he got up and took care of himself, and one tragic mistake and diabetes took him away.”

Dr. Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis emphasizes the severity of unmanaged diabetes, “Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness. It can also affect kidney function, nerves, and increase the risk of lower limb amputation.”

In addition to the mentioned symptoms, other lesser-known indicators of diabetes may include exhaustion, constipation, nausea, and itching. Recognizing these signs early can make a significant difference in managing the condition effectively. Don’t hesitate to seek medical advice if you suspect you may have diabetes.

Individuals with diabetes may also be more susceptible to yeast infections and urinary tract infections (UTIs). The presence of high sugar levels in the blood can encourage the growth of fungus and bacteria. Dark skin patches, slow wound healing, and fruity breath can also be indicators. Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet may signify nerve damage due to elevated blood sugar levels. If you observe any of these symptoms, prompt medical attention is crucial.