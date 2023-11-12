Texas A&M expected to fire football coach, Jimbo Fisher

(Thomas Graning, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks on the field during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

HOUSTON – Texas A&M University is expected to fire it’s football coach, Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, sources told ESPN.

The Texas A&M Board of Regents met on Thursday and had a four-hour discussion about Fisher’s future with the university, according to ESPN.

Fisher is expected to receive a $76 million buyout. This is a record amount for a college head coach.

Texas A&M is planning to honor all of Fisher’s contract, sources told ESPN. The university beat Mississippi State 51-10 on Saturday.

Fisher is 45-25 after spending six seasons with Texas A&M. He signed a 10-year contract in 2021 that guaranteed him $95 million, ESPN wrote. This deal was agreed on two years ago partially because there was the possibility Fisher could leave for Louisiana State University.

Texas A&M has not won the SEC West or played in the College Football Playoff with Fisher as head coach.