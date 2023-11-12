59º
Join Insider

Local News

Texas A&M expected to fire football coach, Jimbo Fisher

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Football, Sports, Texas, Texas A&M
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks on the field during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) (Thomas Graning, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Texas A&M University is expected to fire it’s football coach, Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, sources told ESPN.

The Texas A&M Board of Regents met on Thursday and had a four-hour discussion about Fisher’s future with the university, according to ESPN.

Fisher is expected to receive a $76 million buyout. This is a record amount for a college head coach.

Texas A&M is planning to honor all of Fisher’s contract, sources told ESPN. The university beat Mississippi State 51-10 on Saturday.

Fisher is 45-25 after spending six seasons with Texas A&M. He signed a 10-year contract in 2021 that guaranteed him $95 million, ESPN wrote. This deal was agreed on two years ago partially because there was the possibility Fisher could leave for Louisiana State University.

Texas A&M has not won the SEC West or played in the College Football Playoff with Fisher as head coach.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email