Houston Methodist emphasizes the importance of lung cancer screenings

HOUSTON – Lung cancer causes the most cancer deaths in the United States, according to the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

More than 127,000 Americans lose their lives every year due to this disease. Getting lung cancer screenings can be vital to help high risk patients take care of their health and detect cancer earlier.

Houston Methodist visited KPRC 2 on Saturday for National Lung Cancer Screening Day to spread awareness.

“We believe that by offering information and access to screening services, we can contribute to the reduction of lung cancer mortality in our community,” said Joan Burnham, a Thoracic Oncology Nurse Navigator with Houston Methodist. “Our goal is to educate and empower individuals to take control of their lung health.”

Talk to your primary care doctor to schedule a screening. This procedure is covered by many insurance plans. During the screening you will get a low dose computed tomography scan, which can help you stay healthy.

For more information about screenings, visit the Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center’s homepage.