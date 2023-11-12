Man fatally shot at NE Harris County church made threats about pastor

A man, who was fatally shot in a church parking lot on Sunday had made threats about the pastor, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a news conference.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 23600 block of FM 2100 after receiving reports of a suspicious man at the church.

A churchgoer said the man entered the building and stated “today is the day,” and referenced the pastor and that his mother was involved in the church.

Deputies tried to find the man, but he had fled.

About an hour later, the man allegedly returned and was driving around the church.

There were two churchgoers outside that saw the man. The suspect then got out of his vehicle and started running toward the churchgoers with a vape in his hand.

One person took out a long gun and fired at least two shots at the suspect. He collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 50 to 70 church members inside during the shooting. No one else was injured.

The suspect was possibly arrested for criminal mischief the day before and released Sunday.

Authorities are still investigating. They are trying to determine if the man had any weapons with him.